Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

