Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Win…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottes…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlot…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Sun…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…