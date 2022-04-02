Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.