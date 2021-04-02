Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.