This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degree…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville will see warm t…