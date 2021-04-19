Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Win…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottes…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Sun…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tem…