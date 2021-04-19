 Skip to main content
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

