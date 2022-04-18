Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.