Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
