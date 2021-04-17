 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

