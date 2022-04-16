Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.