This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
