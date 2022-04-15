For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
