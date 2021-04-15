Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
