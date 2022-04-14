Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.