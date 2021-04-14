For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
