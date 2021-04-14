 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

