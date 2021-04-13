 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

