Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville Wednesday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

