Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.