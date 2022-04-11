For the drive home in Charlottesville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
