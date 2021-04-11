 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

