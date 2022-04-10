Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
