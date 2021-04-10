Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.