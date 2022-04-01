 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

