Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Widespread frost likely. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Friday. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

