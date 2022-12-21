A cold winter welcome

Charlottesville and Albemarle County residents will wake up to less than an inch of snow and rain on Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory will be in effect in Nelson, Albemarle and Green counties from Thursday morning until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

The wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will begin on Thursday around 9:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day until the mix turns to complete rainfall. In the morning, snow may fall up to an inch. The NWS advises safe driving after dark on Thursday as the one to two inches of rain may turn into ice as temperatures drop overnight. Ice is expected to accumulate less than one-tenth of an inch.

The cold winter introduction will continue into Friday as wind gusts may reach 25 mph with occasional gusts at 40 mph. Temperatures will drop significantly on Friday night, with Charlottesville hitting 11 degrees and Albemarle enduring 10 degrees.

NWS advises that winds may be strong enough to knock down trees and powerlines while causing power outages due to below-freezing temperatures during the two-day storm. Under these conditions, severe cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. A wind chill watch will go into effect on Friday morning end end on Saturday afternoon.

This Sunday will be the coldest Christmas Eve and Christmas Day that Charlottesville and Albemarle County have experienced in more than 20 years, according to the NWS.

The sun will come out and harsh winds will subside on Sunday, although temperatures will still be nearly freezing throughout the day.