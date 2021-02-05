5 inches or more of snow possible for area starting Saturday night

If you looked into snowy sky last weekend, shook your mittened fist and shouted, "thank you Mother Nature, may we have another?," you just may be in luck.

The National Weather Service says a Canadian cold front coming to visit from the north likely will run into a wet and warm low-pressure area moving up from the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, creating a chance for significant accumulation of wet snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The weather service has issued a winter storm watch for Charlottesville and Nelson, Greene, Madison, Orange and Albemarle counties, warning of the possibility for five or more inches of snow and slick, slippery roads between 9 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.

Included in the watch are the Blue Ridge Mountains and areas of western Virginia into West Virginia.

Weather service meteorologists said a "shortwave trough," which often brings precipitation with it, had moved into the central part of the country and likely would create a second low-pressure area off the coast.

With the Canadian visitor, a front in Tennessee and a new low coming up the coast, the stage is set for a possible snowy event.

