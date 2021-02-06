 Skip to main content
3-6 inches of snow expected; VDOT asking motorists to avoid travel during storm
VDOT snow

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

With the area under a winter storm warning, the National Weather Service is expecting heavy snow early Sunday. 

According to the weather service, total snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches is expected. 

Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews will report to work Saturday night, the department said in a news release. Once precipitation begins, crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid with melting and improve traction. If snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways, the department said. 

VDOT is asking motorists to pay attention to the forecast and to avoid traveling during the storm. Those who must be on the road during the storm should reduce speed and increase following distance. 

VDOT’s Customer Service Center is open 24 hours a day to answer questions and take reports of roadway hazards. Call (800) 367-7623 or go to my.vdot.virginia.gov.

Local Weather

