New year, new role for Gordon Fairborn and Brader Eby.

After playing important roles early in their career for Western Albemarle’s tennis program, the duo is ready to forge ahead as the leaders of this year’s team.

Fairborn started at No. 3 singles his freshman season before sitting out most of last season because of injury. The free-spirited performer is back to full health and flourished in his new role at the top of the Warriors lineup.

“We’ve got big shoes to fill for Tobin Yates, our previous No.1,” Fairborn said. “But I think me, Brader, Wade Sturman, Luke Kielbasa, we’ve all done a pretty good job to help out our team as much as possible.

The junior standout looked right at home on the top line for the Warriors Tuesday afternoon, leading his team to a 9-0 Jefferson District victory at Albemarle.

Fairborn showed great confidence and style on the court in his 10-0 victory over Eli Player to set the tone. He credits Yates for preparing him for this moment and setting the bar high for him and his teammates coming into this season.

“I think today my strategy was just kind of consistency,” Fairborn said. “I figured that If I just put good balls in play, then I wouldn’t have to really worry about anything. That really came in a bit with my serve. I really let off my first serves, putting second-serves in, and it worked out.”

After starting at No. 3 singles as a freshman, the junior drew from that experience, as well as from observing last year, to prepare him for his moment this spring.

“It’s been nice to have these two years of tennis,” Fairborn said. “Freshman year, you always have those nerves where you’re playing an opponent you think you should beat, and it gets a little tight. Just having that experience, especially playing in tournaments and stuff, helps a lot in getting us prepared.”

Eby, like Fairborn, turned in a sensational freshman campaign which resulted not only in winning at Virginia High School League Class 4 team state title, but a state doubles crown with Yates. He thrived at No. 3 singles for Western Albemarle last season, going undefeated.

“My freshman year, I had a big role, especially playing No. 1 doubles with Tobin,” Eby said. “Just trying to keep it going this year. We’re [Fairborn and Eby] are trying to win state doubles this year, hopefully. I had a really good freshman year and just trying to do that again.”

The sophomore picked up right where he left off Tuesday as he rolled to a 10-0 win over Charlie Stiffler at No. 2 singles for the Warriors.

“My forehand always being my best stroke, was doing really well today,” Eby said. “I didn’t play much tennis over [spring] break, so my backhand was a little inconsistent, so I was just trying to play around that, serving to his backhand a lot and coming into net.”

Kielbasa, another of the holdovers from last year has looked sharp in his return to the court. The senior, who missed three months prior to the season because of a wrist injury, is rounding into the form that has made him a fixture in the singles and doubles rotation the last four years.

He used a strong serve and some impressive groundstrokes from the baseline to secure a 10-1 victory over Sam Edwards at No. 3 singles for the Warriors.

Not to be outdone, the newcomers held their own for Western Albemarle.

Sophomore Wade Sturman was the second player off the court for the Warriors as he posted a hard-fought 10-0 win over Nathan Santiago at No. 4 singles.

Classmate Kemper Brown outlasted Albemarle’s Brendon Hong in a tiebreaker, winning 11-10 (7-4) at No. 5 singles, while junior George Rader defeated Charlie O’Grady 10-2 at No. 6 singles.

In doubles action, Fairborn and Eby defeated Player and Stiffler 8-1 on the top line. Kielbasa and Sturman defeated Santiago and O’Grady 8-0 at No. 2 doubles. Cal Miller and Brown capped the victory with an 8- win over Chad Blount and Hong.

Eby believes Tuesday’s match is a great confidence builder for the rest of the season.

“We’re trying out best for the young guys,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of freshman on this team. A lot of players that haven’t played much tennis. We’re just trying to bring them up and make them part of the team.”