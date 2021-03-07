Waiting for the other shoe to drop

Oh, how I dreaded this trip. It’s every man’s nightmare. I hate everything about it. I know the procedure has got to be done, but why must it involve such discomfort?
You guessed it. That inevitable trip to the mall to pick up a new pair of dress shoes to replace your worn-out ones.
If I were king of the world, I would walk about my kingdom in Redwing work boots. My feet would then be comfortable, protected, and waterproof. What else does a guy need? Unfortunately, I’m not even duke of the world so I’m forced to buy shiny black or brown shoes with sissy tassels and dental floss thin shoe strings.
I put this trip off as long as I could, but when you can’t wear your dress shoes on days the weatherman is calling for rain on account of the hole in the sole, you know your time has run out.
Purchasing new dress shoes involve two things I hate: driving on 29 North and going to the mall. By the time I maneuver myself through the idiots on the highway and park a mile from the mall entrance, my blood pressure is through the ceiling.
On this particular day, I parked, entered and went into my friendly neighborhood shoe store. I proceeded to look at all the different styles from the casual Miami Vice retro slip-ons to the ‘90’s mod shoe with the big heel and the Pilgrim-like buckle. They are all hideous and I’d rather go barefoot to my next formal function than force my little piggies into such horrid confines.
“Can I help you,” a twenty-something guy in a bright sweater asked.
“Uh, yes,” I responded. I picked up a plain looking shoe that would be appropriate for even an Amish wedding. “This one. I’d like this in a size 13.”
“A thirteen?” he asked.
“Yes. Do you have it?”
“Let me check. I’ll be right back.”
He disappeared into that other realm beyond the curtain where only those who have taken the dress shoe pledge can enter. I can only imagine that behind the curtain is a huge warehouse with walls and walls of shelving filled with shoes of every shape and size and discomfort where Keebler-like elves scurry about to retrieve the shoe of choice.
After a moment or two of sitting there wishing I were somewhere else, the shoe guy returned with my box of shoes. He straddled that footstool thing with the rubber slant on which the customer places his or her foot during the shoe fitting process.
As he took the right shoe out of the box, I started questioning my hygiene. Did I use enough foot powder? Am I positive I put on a clean pair of socks? I know I did, but I still questioned myself. Going to try on shoes with smelly feet inside dirty socks ranks up there with eating raw onions sprinkled with garlic powder while waiting to see the dentist. You should be ashamed of yourself.
I always remove my own shoe and put on the new shoe myself. Nobody messes with my feet. And especially not a twenty-year old guy in a bright sweater. So, I slipped on the right shoe and then the left and then I stood. I proceeded to carry out the runway walk within the confines of the shoe store. I did a quick turn. I got up on my toes a few times. I looked into the slanted mirror on the floor. I went back on my heels. I walked a little more. Finally, I was ready for the swimsuit competition.
“So how do they feel?” he asked.
“Like two-by-fours strapped to my feet with barbed wire,” I thought to myself.
“Fine. Just fine,” I actually said.
And then the salesman performed the proverbial pressing down of his thumb on each toe of the shoe and said: “You’ve got plenty of room there.”
“Plenty of room for what,” I wondered. “For growth? What is he trying to say? My feet haven’t stopped growing yet? What do I look like? A fourth grader?”
“Yeah, I think you’re right,” I actually said. “I’ll take them.”
“Cash or charge?” he asked.
“Since I don’t really want them anyhow,” I wanted to say. “How about you pay me to take them off your hands?”
“Cash,” I actually said.
So off I went with my purchase. Happy me. But that’s when the real fun began. I had to break in the new dress shoes. I thought for a moment. I know, I’ll wear them to church tomorrow. So, I did. By the time I reached the church, the blisters had begun. My heels were on fire as the new leather rubbed the skin off. By the time I got home, I was hobbling to the front door as if I were wearing a bucket full of broken glass on each foot.
I stumbled to the bed in agony. Off came the shoes. Relief at last. I spent the rest of the afternoon in bare feet. Oh, how we men suffer for the sake of fashion.
When I’m king of the world, “semiformal” will be defined as “tucking one’s shirt in and wiping the mud off one’s Redwing work boots prior to entering an establishment.”
Until then, I guess we’ll have to keep buying shiny black or brown shoes with sissy tassels. Please pass the Band-Aids.