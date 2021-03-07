Waiting for the other shoe to drop

Oh, how I dreaded this trip. It’s every man’s nightmare. I hate everything about it. I know the procedure has got to be done, but why must it involve such discomfort?

You guessed it. That inevitable trip to the mall to pick up a new pair of dress shoes to replace your worn-out ones.

If I were king of the world, I would walk about my kingdom in Redwing work boots. My feet would then be comfortable, protected, and waterproof. What else does a guy need? Unfortunately, I’m not even duke of the world so I’m forced to buy shiny black or brown shoes with sissy tassels and dental floss thin shoe strings.

I put this trip off as long as I could, but when you can’t wear your dress shoes on days the weatherman is calling for rain on account of the hole in the sole, you know your time has run out.

Purchasing new dress shoes involve two things I hate: driving on 29 North and going to the mall. By the time I maneuver myself through the idiots on the highway and park a mile from the mall entrance, my blood pressure is through the ceiling.