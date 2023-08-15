As we celebrate National Breastfeeding Month in August, we want to highlight some of the benefits of breastfeeding, as well as some of the most common challenges new families face and how they can be addressed.

Whether babies are going directly to the breast or drinking expressed milk, breast milk not only contains the calories, protein, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals that babies need; it also provides important health protections for both babies and mothers.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, many pediatric health conditions — including respiratory illnesses, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), inflammatory bowel disease, childhood leukemia, diabetes, obesity and asthma — occur less frequently among children who were breastfed as infants. For new mothers, breastfeeding has been shown to reduce the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, ovarian cancer and breast cancer.

Helping mothers breastfeed successfullyBreastfeeding is no easy task, just like parenting. One of the common challenges is not having enough support. Assistance from family, friends, and loved ones can start by recognizing that the beginning is typically the most challenging period for new mothers. Asking the new parents and caregivers what they need in the crucial early days and weeks is super important. Support can simply look like providing meals, doing laundry, taking them to their doctor appointments, letting them rest or providing care for older siblings. That support enables the parents to focus on feeding the baby, feeding themselves, resting and tending to their personal needs. And, if they are facing challenges with breastfeeding, help them to reach out for assistance from a professional.

Technical issues that families often seek help for from breastfeeding specialists include not having a good latch, a lower milk supply caused by a tough start to breastfeeding, painful feedings and not having the correct fit for their breast pump. All these challenges usually can be solved with the right support and guidance and do not mean that mothers need to stop breastfeeding or giving their babies breast milk.

How UVa Health can helpAt UVa Health, we are continually working with healthcare providers so that they are knowledgeable in the best ways to get families off to a good start. We also provide direct support to new mothers through our Breastfeeding Medicine Program at (434) 982-3316. We offer meetings with international board-certified lactation consultants and specialists in breastfeeding medicine (MDs, IBCLCs) to help navigate any difficulties and work together to reach your feeding goals. It is important to feel supported by your team of helpers!

Our support for breastfeeding mothers and for consistently following the World Health Organization’s 10 steps for successful breastfeeding was recently recognized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. UVa Health received a score of 96 out of 100 on the Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care survey compared with a national average score of 81. Our dedicated team is ready to help and support all new mothers as they help their babies get off to a healthy start in life.

For more information about UVa Health’s Breastfeeding Medicine Program, visit uvahealth.com/services/pregnancy-birth/breastfeeding-program.