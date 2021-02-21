Vital Signs: Generational trauma takes toll on mental health in the Black community

Trauma is the experience or threat of harm, and, as human beings, we respond to threats to safety in different ways. This is hardwired in the primitive part of our brains, and in a threatening situation, we are not able to immediately rationalize a way out of this response.
Once we have been traumatized, we might perceive threat even when the situation itself may not be threatening to others. We re-live the traumatic event in flashbacks and nightmares. These are all signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Over time we adapt, and the survival instinct can become a habitual way of doing things.
One way to understand generational trauma is to think of it as the transmission of standard ways of surviving that is passed on over generations, which then become “the standard responses in families, communities and cultures” (Resmaa Menakem, “My Grandmother’s Hands”).
The presence of violence, the threat of violence and the perception of the threat of violence based on history impacts the mental health of the African American community. This generational trauma becomes the foundation on which all other mental health issues occur. Research suggests that the rates of mental illness in the African American population and the white, non-Hispanic community are similar, with 1 in 5 people being impacted. One of the major differences, however, is the engagement in mental health services.
Psychotherapist Mark Nickerson notes that “despite the fact that most psychotherapists have egalitarian values and are aware of the importance of cultural forces on a societal level, psychotherapy practice … has historically ignored or minimized the cultural context…This tendency may exist in part because therapists don’t know how to productively integrate culture within the psychotherapy model.” (Mark Nickerson, “Cultural Competence and healing Culturally based trauma with EMDR therapy”).
Research has shown that treatment of mental health by engaging in clinical services is stigmatized in the African American community. Those who seek services may be considered “weak,” either emotionally or spiritually. African Americans are more likely to seek support from family members or their religious practices — prayer, reading of spiritual or religious texts, going to pastoral counseling or speaking to an elder at church — instead of seeking mental health treatment.
Black mental health advocate Bebe Moore Campbell stated, "Stigma is one of the main reasons why people with mental health problems don't seek treatment…People of color … feel the stigma more keenly. In a race-conscious society, some don't want to be perceived as having yet another deficit."
The disengagement Moore Campbell describes, and the discomfort Nickerson acknowledges, is directly supported by data recently released by the American Psychiatric Association, which noted, “Only 1 in 3 African Americans who need mental health care receives it” and “compared with non-Hispanic whites, African Americans with any mental illness have lower rates of any mental health service use, including prescription medications and outpatient services.” The website also notes that African Americans with a diagnosis of a serious mental illness are more likely to be incarcerated.
It is important to remember that the African American community is an incredibly resilient community that has survived and thrived in the face of adversity. But not without scars, and not without lingering consequences to our physical and mental health.
Jennifer Bates is a licensed clinical social worker and the director of training & diversity, equity, and inclusion at Region Ten.