Vital Signs: Generational trauma takes toll on mental health in the Black community

Trauma is the experience or threat of harm, and, as human beings, we respond to threats to safety in different ways. This is hardwired in the primitive part of our brains, and in a threatening situation, we are not able to immediately rationalize a way out of this response.

Once we have been traumatized, we might perceive threat even when the situation itself may not be threatening to others. We re-live the traumatic event in flashbacks and nightmares. These are all signs of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Over time we adapt, and the survival instinct can become a habitual way of doing things.

One way to understand generational trauma is to think of it as the transmission of standard ways of surviving that is passed on over generations, which then become “the standard responses in families, communities and cultures” (Resmaa Menakem, “My Grandmother’s Hands”).