Virginia women's soccer team rolls past Louisville

Taryn Torres had one goal and one assist to help the Virginia women’s soccer team pick up a 4-1 victory over Louisville on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Diana Ordoñez and Alexis Theoret also scored goals for Virginia, which improved to 14-1-1 overall and 6-0-1 in ACC play. Louisville fell to 7-6-1 and 3-5-0 in the ACC.

The Cavaliers got on the board less than two minutes into the match thanks to a Louisville own goal. Ordoñez doubled the Wahoos’ lead 20 minutes later on a goal that was assisted by Lia Godfrey.

Louisville trimmed the lead to one thanks to a second-half Julia Simon goal, but the Cavaliers need just over a minute to push the lead back to two on a Theoret’s first career goal at UVa.

Theoret’s goal was assisted by Torres, who put the finishing touches on the win with a goal in the 80th minute that was assisted by Alexa Spaanstra.

UVa outshot Louisville 25-7 in the match, including an 11-1 advantage in shots on goal. The Cavaliers also had a 7-0 advantage on corner kicks. Laurel Ivory picked up the win in goal for Virginia. The Cavaliers will close out the home portion of their regular-season schedule on Sunday afternoon when they host Miami at 3 p.m.