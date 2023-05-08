The 25th-ranked Virginia women’s golf team finished the opening round of NCAA Regional play tied for sixth place at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Ind.

The Cavaliers shot 1-under 287 and are tied with 17th-ranked Vanderbilt. UVa entered the event as the No. 5 seed. Tulsa grabbed the opening-round lead at 9-under 279 while top-seeded Mississippi State is in second place at 280 followed by Michigan (283), Iowa State (286) and Oregon State (286).

The regional is one of six three-round competition sites where the top five teams advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 19-24.

Virginia was led Monday by ACC individual champion Amanda Sambach, who shot 3-under 69 and finished the day tied for fifth place. Sambach’s round included a pair of eagles on the par-5 fifth and 17th holes. She also tallied two birdies and three bogeys.

UVa’s Celeste Valinho, who had four birdies during her round, posted a score of even-par 72, while Jennifer Cleary, Megan Propeck and Rebecca each finished Monday’s play at 1-over 73.

Tuesday’s second round gets underway at 8 a.m. Virginia will be paired with Iowa State and Oregon State. Those teams begin play at 8 a.m. from the first tee.

UVa is playing in the 17th NCAA Regional in the 20-year history of the program. The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Championships 12 times, including last season when Virginia placed 15th.