Virginia women's basketball team opens road trip with loss to No. 20 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Virginia women’s basketball team opened its two-game West Coast road trip with a 69-57 loss to No. 20 UCLA on Sunday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The Cavaliers were down one point with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter, but a flurry of 3-pointers from the Bruins early in the fourth quarter helped them pull away late and earned a double-digit margin of victory.

The Bruins (3-0) finished 9-of-17 behind the arc (53%) and shot 51% overall (25-of-49).

"We have to be disciplined," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We have to stick to our schemes and we have to execute. There are no excuses. I'm not gonna make any. As hard as we are working, we have to work smarter."

Natalie Chou scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, IImar’I Thomas added 19 points to lead UCLA. Jaelynn Penn scored 16 points and joined Chou, Thomas and Dominique Onu with two 3-pointers.

Carole Miller led the Cavaliers (0-4) with 14 points. She was one of four UVa players in double figures. Junior forward Camryn Taylor added 12 points, while junior point guard Taylor Valladay and grad student guard Amandine Toi both chipped in 10 points apiece.