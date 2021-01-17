Virginia tennis kicks off season with victory

The No. 22 Virginia men’s tennis team (1-0) opened the 2021 season with a 7-0 win against Liberty (0-1) on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

“It was a great effort across the board: doubles, singles, upperclassmen, first years," said Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso. "I thought we had great composure out there, and a really good start to the season. Can't ask for anything more. Really proud of our first years in their first college match, especially in Iñaki Montes to come back from down 4-0. The upperclassmen were also solid, so we're off to a good start."

This was the Cavaliers’ first match since March 11, the last athletic event played by any UVa team in the spring.

Virginia won the doubles point and took a 6-0 lead after sweeping the first five singles courts in straight sets.

Montes, a freshman, dropped his first set, 6-4, but won his second 6-1 to force a third set. Montes went down 0-4 to Rafael Marques da Silva in the decider, but won five straight games to take a 5-4 lead. The set was eventually knotted at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker, which Montes won 7-1 to finish off the sweep for the Cavaliers.