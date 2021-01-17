Virginia tennis kicks off season with victory

The No. 22 Virginia men’s tennis team (1-0) opened the 2021 season with a 7-0 win against Liberty (0-1) on Sunday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
“It was a great effort across the board: doubles, singles, upperclassmen, first years," said Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso. "I thought we had great composure out there, and a really good start to the season. Can't ask for anything more. Really proud of our first years in their first college match, especially in Iñaki Montes to come back from down 4-0. The upperclassmen were also solid, so we're off to a good start."
This was the Cavaliers’ first match since March 11, the last athletic event played by any UVa team in the spring.
Virginia won the doubles point and took a 6-0 lead after sweeping the first five singles courts in straight sets.
Montes, a freshman, dropped his first set, 6-4, but won his second 6-1 to force a third set. Montes went down 0-4 to Rafael Marques da Silva in the decider, but won five straight games to take a 5-4 lead. The set was eventually knotted at 6-6, forcing a tiebreaker, which Montes won 7-1 to finish off the sweep for the Cavaliers.
Virginia had two other freshmen make their collegiate debuts in the match. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg picked up a dominant 6-1, 6-2 singles victory over Josh Wilson. Chris Rodesch was the third, picking up a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles.
Senior Gianni Ross clinched the match victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win.
“Before the match, we talked about gratitude and just being grateful to have this opportunity. And I told the guys to thank some people who played a role in making this possible for us. Having a season during a pandemic is a big deal. So thank you to the athletic department and the university, our fans, everybody, for being here to give us a chance of having a season. We’re so thankful,” said Pedroso.
The Cavaliers will head to Columbus, Ohio, to compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend matches next weekend.
UVa plays No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the opening round. Iowa and Texas Tech are also competing in Columbus, vying to be one of seven teams advancing from their Kickoff Weekend tournaments to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 12-15 at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois.