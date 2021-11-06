Virginia swimming and diving team splits dual meet with Texas

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team improved to 3-0 with a 201-152 win over No. 5 Texas on Saturday. The No. 9 Cavalier men fell 223-122 to No. 1 Texas, giving UVa a dual meet split with the Longhorns.

“I’m proud of how both of our teams came out today and backed up yesterday’s performances. In fact, I think we were even better this morning coming off of last night,” Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo said. “The amount of energy, emotion and physical exertion they had to put into last night to have a great night, and to come back out in the early session this morning and out-do what they did is really impressive.”

The Virginia women set five pool records on the second day of the meet, making it nine total for the weekend. The Cavaliers won all eight events on Saturday and won 15 events overall.

“The women showed their dominance today over a very, very good Texas team," DeSorbo said. "They are one of the best in the country and our women were excited to have them here and excited to race them. We always look for a great challenge and Texas certainly provided that. They are a great team and I know they will be a force at the end of the season. Really impressed with our women to come out and win every event of the day. Equally, if not more, impressed with the depth of our team. They are getting better from meet to meet.”