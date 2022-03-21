 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia sports schedule for agate

COLLEGE

Virginia sports schedule

Tuesday

All day — Men’s golf at Linger Longer Invitational (Greensboro, Ga.)

4 p.m. — Baseball vs. Towson

7 p.m. — Softball vs. Liberty

Wednesday

All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)

Thursday

All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)

All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays

Friday

All day — Women's golf at Ping ASU Invitational (Phoenix)

All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)

All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays

3 p.m. — Men's tennis vs. N.C. State

3 p.m. — Softball at Boston College

4 p.m. — Women's tennis at Louisville

6 p.m. — Baseball at Wake Forest

Saturday

TBA — Rowing in UVa Invite

All day — Women's golf at Ping ASU Invitational (Phoenix)

All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)

All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays

12 p.m. — Women's lacrosse at Louisville

1 p.m. — Softball at Boston College

1 p.m. — Men's lacrosse vs. Notre Dame

4 p.m. — Baseball at Wake Forest

