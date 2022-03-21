Virginia sports schedule for agate

COLLEGE
Virginia sports schedule
Tuesday
All day — Men’s golf at Linger Longer Invitational (Greensboro, Ga.)
4 p.m. — Baseball vs. Towson
7 p.m. — Softball vs. Liberty
Wednesday
All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)
Thursday
All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)
All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays
Friday
All day — Women's golf at Ping ASU Invitational (Phoenix)
All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)
All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays
3 p.m. — Men's tennis vs. N.C. State
3 p.m. — Softball at Boston College
4 p.m. — Women's tennis at Louisville
6 p.m. — Baseball at Wake Forest
Saturday
TBA — Rowing in UVa Invite
All day — Women's golf at Ping ASU Invitational (Phoenix)
All day — Men’s swimming and diving at NCAA championships (Atlanta)
All day — Track and field at Raleigh Relays
12 p.m. — Women's lacrosse at Louisville
1 p.m. — Softball at Boston College
1 p.m. — Men's lacrosse vs. Notre Dame
4 p.m. — Baseball at Wake Forest