For the second straight game, Virginia and Virginia Tech went to extra innings.

But this time, it was the Cavaliers that came on top.

Leah Boggs took advantage of fielding error at third to secure the Cavaliers' 6-5 victory over the Hokies on Friday night at Palmer Park. Boggs reached on a single and then went first to third on a ball driven to left from Jade Hylton. The throw went to third and was misplayed by the third baseman, which allowed Boggs to dash for home for the win.

Eden Bigham (10-4) picked up the win in relief for UVa (26-12, 7-7 ACC) after working the final 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit with a walk. She entered the game with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and one out and surrendered the grand slam that tied the game.

Molly Jacobson (4-2) took the loss in relief for the Hokies (30-9, 10-4 ACC), allowing the one run on four hits with two strikeouts in 2.2 innings of work.

The win evened the weekend series, which concludes on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“We saw a lot of fight, resilience and toughness," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "This is an extremely competitive series. It’s an in-state rivalry that means a lot to them and to us. I’m proud of our team for staying with it. It would have been easy to throw in the towel or lose our energy. We knew we had it in us. I’m excited about Leah taking a big risk and playing the kind of game she’s capable of playing. If you weren’t here Thursday and you weren’t here on Friday, you want to be here on Saturday because it is going to be hype and exciting and you don’t want to miss it.”