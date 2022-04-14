Virginia men's lacrosse team struggles to generate goals in loss to Duke

Virginia men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany went into this week uncertain how his team would handle the quick turnaround from Saturday’s win over North Carolina to the team’s date at Duke on Thursday.

He couldn’t have loved what he saw.

Attack Brennan O’Neill scored four goals and had four assists as the No. 14 Blue Devils beat No. 6 Virginia, 17-8, handing the Cavaliers (8-3, 4-1 ACC) their first conference loss of the season.

Duke goalie Mike Adler made 20 saves in the contest for the Blue Devils (10-5, 2-2).

“They made their shots count and their goalie Mike Adler was a brick wall,” said Tiffany. “We generated a lot of shots this afternoon but could not solve Adler.”

Senior attack Matt Moore, who missed UVa’s win over North Carolina on Saturday with a leg injury, returned and scored two goals to lead the Cavaliers.

Senior faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla continued to play through a shoulder injury. He won 14 of his 23 faceoffs and picked up a season-high 11 ground balls, setting a new program record for his career.

“Petey LaSalla was a warrior, gaining us possessions at the faceoff-X and creating fast breaks,” said Tiffany. “We have men in our program, who are willing to compete through pain, but we simply did not capitalize enough with our scoring opportunities, whereas Duke did.”

Midfielder Connor Shellenberger was held without a goal for the first time this season. He had two assists.

Reed Landon and Dyson Williams each scored three times for the Blue Devils.

Virginia has another quick turnaround, hosting Quinnipiac (2-7) on Saturday night.​