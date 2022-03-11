Virginia men's lacrosse team shuts down UNC in second half to remain unbeaten

The No. 2 Virginia men's lacrosse team held No. 7 North Carolina to just one second half goal en route to a 15-11 win over the Tar Heels late Thursday night at Dorrance Field in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Cavaliers (6-0, 2-0 ACC) held UNC (5-2, 0-1) scoreless for for a span of 21:11, including for the entirety of the third period.

First-year goalie Matthew Nunes finished with eight saves and earned the win in net for the Cavaliers. He was aided by a UVa defense that did not allow a single Tar Heel to score more than two goals, including Chris Gray — the ACC’s top goal scorer in 2021 — who was held to just one goal, his season low.

“I especially want to credit Cole Kastner with what he’s doing in our ride, [and] how he was able to manage his matchup," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "He didn’t shut down Chris Gray. You don’t shut down Chris Gray, but he was able to contain him somewhat."

Short stick defensive midfielder Grayson Sallade also had a solid outing, collecting a team-high six ground balls, while Mitch Whalen scooped up three ground balls and drew the praise of his coach for his hustle on the field

"It was an incredible effort all around – the energy," Tiffany said. "I look especially at Mitch Whalen — someone who’s a walk-on for us. And the heart, throwing his body around, diving, creating loose balls. He was exceptional tonight. He captures the spirit of what Virginia Lacrosse is all about. Get those extra possessions, whatever it takes. Throw your body to the wolves. He did that tonight and it really helped us secure the win.”

While Virginia's defense was stellar, the Cavaliers attack was firing on all cylinders. All three of Virginia’s starting attackmen finished with hat tricks, led by Connor Shellenberger, who tallied four goals and three assists. Shellenberger, who entered Thursday’s game third in the nation in assists, has dished out at least three helpers in every Virginia game so far this season.

Matt Moore added three goals and two assists, while Payton Cormier chipped in three goals and one assist for the Wahoos. On his second goal of the night, Moore passed Steele Stanwick on Virginia’s all-time goals list. Moore (128 career goals) is now eighth all-time in UVa history.

"Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore, they really had to grind to get their shots," Tiffany said. "They made some big, big goals, especially late in the shot clock."

The Cavaliers return to action against top-ranked Maryland (5-0) at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on March 19 in a rematch of the 2021 national championship game. Opening faceoff is set for 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network.