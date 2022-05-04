Virginia men's golf team earns NCAA Regional berth

The Virginia men's golf team is heading back to the NCAA Regional Championships.

The Cavaliers received their 14th consecutive regional bid on Wednesday, when the NCAA announced this year's field.

UVa was awarded the No. 10 seed among 14 teams at the regional championship site at the Yale Golf Course in New Haven, Conn.

A total of 81 teams will be competing at six NCAA regional sites May 16-18, with the top five teams and top individual (not qualifying with a team) advancing to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I’m excited about going to Yale. I know the golf course very well having played there and having coached there at several regionals,” Virginia head coach Bowen Sargent said. “The last time we played a regional there we got through by a shot or two. It should be a good site for us. Chris Fosdick is from there and Jimmie Massie has played there before. I feel like we have a lot of experience with the golf course and will be in a position where we can advance.”

The regional appearance marks the 25th time since 1990 that the Cavaliers have competed in postseason play. Virginia is looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 17th time in its history. In the team’s last NCAA Regional appearance in 2021, UVA placed seventh at the Kingston Springs (Tenn.) Regional.

The field for the New Haven Regional includes (listed by seed): 1. North Carolina, 2. Texas Tech, 3. Wake Forest, 4. Illinois, 5. NC State, 6. Charlotte, 7. North Florida, 8. Georgia Southern, 9. Mississippi State, 10. Virginia, 11. UCF, 12. Seton Hall, 13. Yale and 14. Sacred Heart.

Virginia is one of 10 ACC schools participating in this year's men's championship. Also making the tournament this year are: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wake Forest.

The No. 8 Virginia women’s golf team also will be competing in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers are the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Regional in Ann Arbor, Mich., which will be held at the University of Michigan Golf Course. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 9-11.

It marks the 16th time Virginia has received a bid to the NCAA Championships. Virginia will be looking to advance from a regional site to the NCAA Championships for the 12th time in the program’s 19-year history.

“The Michigan golf course is one where course knowledge can provide an advantage,” said UVa coach Ria Scott. “There are some blind tee shots there and because we played there in the fall, I think our team’s comfort level will be better than seeing it for the first time.”