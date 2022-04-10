Virginia falls to Miami, suffers first ACC series loss of the season

The No. 3 Virginia baseball team loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but could not bring the tying run across in a 5-4 loss to No. 8 Miami on Saturday night.

The Hurricanes (25-6, 12-2 ACC) extended their win streak to 12 games, the second-longest active streak in college baseball, and handed the Cavaliers (26-5, 9-5 ACC) their first ACC series loss of the season.

“It was a great college baseball game," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "We just have to be a little bit better."

Facing Miami closer Andrew Walters in the ninth inning, the Cavaliers loaded the bases with a lead-off single by Chris Newell, a two-out single from Max Cotier and a hit by pitch drawn by Griff O’Ferrall.

That brought Kyle Teel, who was 4-for-5 with three grand slams with the bases loaded this season, to the plate. Teel lined a 97-mph fastball back up the middle that took the glove off the outstretched hand of Walters who recovered, made a wide throw to first that first baseman CJ Kayfus caught and dove back to first tagging the base with his throwing hand just before Teel hit the bag.

Prior to his appearance Saturday, Walters had only surrendered three hits in 17.2 innings pitched this season. The righthander was credited with his ACC-leading, 10th save of the year.

"We had a chance there at the end," O'Connor said. "KT squared one up and just couldn't get it through but that's baseball at this level and we’ve got a good opportunity tomorrow.”

Miami broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning with a two-out, two-run homer by Jacob Burke, his fifth of the season.

The Cavaliers responded with four runs in the top of the fourth after the first five batters of the inning reached base safely. Jake Gelof drew a bases-loaded walk to open the scoring and Alex Tappen followed with a three-run double to give UVa a 4-2 advantage.

Zach Levenson scored the next two Miami runs to tie the game up. In the fourth he hit a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning. In the sixth, he singled with one out and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-4.

Morales led off the seventh with his second home run of the series and seventh of the season putting Miami in front 5-4.

After surrendering the home run, reliever Brandon Neeck struck out the final three batters of the seventh and two of the first three in the eighth to keep the game within reach. The lefthander worked around a hit and an error to strand a runner at third base in the eighth.

The series will conclude on Sunday with the finale of a three-game set. Virginia will have lefthander Jake Berry (4-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by Miami righty Alejandro Rosario (1-1).