Virginia baseball team's season ends with walk-off loss to Coastal Carolina in Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The way in which Virginia started Sunday followed the formula that catapulted the program earlier in the campaign to as high as No. 3 nationally and to believe in itself that a deep run come June was possible.

Slugging sophomore third baseman Jake Gelof showed off his power. Veteran left fielder Alex Tappen displayed the consistency he’s swung the bat with throughout his fifth and final year with the Cavaliers, and left-handed starter Jake Berry mixed his pitches well enough to keep Coastal Carolina hitters off-balance and off the board as the Hoos built a six-run advantage through visiting half of the fifth inning.

But it was all for naught in the elimination bout at the Greenville Regional that ended UVa’s 2022 season.

The third-seeded Chanticleers scored three in the home fifth, evened the score with three more in the sixth and walked off with a win in the ninth on Chris Rowan Jr.’s RBI single to complete the comeback and beat the No. 2-seed Cavaliers, 7-6. Coastal Carolina advanced to play in the Greenville Regional championship later Sunday against top-seed and host East Carolina.

The winning run came against UVa reliever Matt Wyatt, who gave his offense two chances to go ahead by inducing an inning-ending double play in the seventh and working a scoreless eighth. But the Cavaliers went down in order in the eighth and couldn’t scratch across a run in the ninth after Griff O’Ferrall opened the frame with a base hit and Gelof was walked intentionally.

UVa failed to score in its final four turns at the plate, which was a drastic turn after appearing as if it would slug its way to the tilt against the Pirates.

Gelof launched two homers — a two-run shot in the third to extend UVa’s lead to 3-0 and a three-run blast in the fifth to push it to 5-0. That gave him 21 homers this season and a program-record 81 RBI.

Tappen, who was 4-for-5, singled in front of Gelof before his home runs.

Berry tossed four scoreless innings before finding trouble in the fifth when the game began to unravel.

Coastal Carolina scored three runs against Berry before slugging a pair of longballs against reliever Paul Kosanovich in the in sixth to tie the contest.

UVa finishes with a 39-19 record.​

