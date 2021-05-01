Virginia baseball team rolls past Virginia Tech in series opener

The Virginia baseball team put together one of its best performances of the season on Friday night in an 18-1 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Cavaliers (21-19, 12-16 ACC) cranked out 17 hits and 18 runs as they won their third-straight ACC series opener. The 17-run margin of victory over the Hokies (22-16, 15-13 ACC) was the largest of the 122-year history of the series.

After Virginia Tech scored the game's opening run in the fourth inning, Virginia rattled off 18 unanswered runs. The Hokies' lead was erased almost immediately by a solo home run by the leadoff hitter Nic Kent in the top of the fifth.

Kent led was one of nine Cavaliers to record a hit in the game. The junior finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. It was the third time this season he has driven in four or more runs.

Freshman Kyle Teel also drove in four runs and scored a season-high three times. The first year catcher hit a three-run homer in the fifth that capped a seven-run fifth inning rally, the largest single-inning output of the season.