Virginia baseball team drops series opener to Miami

The No. 3 Virginia baseball team saw an early 2-0 lead slip away in a 6-2 loss to No. 8 Miami on Friday in Coral Gables, Fla.

Five Hurricane pitchers limited the Cavaliers (26-4, 9-4 ACC) to a season-low two hits as Miami (24-6, 11-2 ACC) scored six unanswered runs en route to a series-opening victory.

“We had some opportunities early in the game and we just couldn't get the big hit," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "That's what this game was came down to."

Three Miami home runs proved to be the difference in the game. The Hurricanes cut Virginia’s 2-0 lead in half in the second on a solo homer by Maxwell Romero Jr. and took the lead for good on a two-run shot by Yohandy Morales in the third. Gaby Gutierrez added a solo home run in the fifth to make it a 4-2 game.

"Miami had a handful of players that got some really big hits," O'Connor said, "the three home runs and the double down the line that ended up knocking [Nate] Savino out of the game.

Freshman Justin Rubin recorded both of the Cavaliers' hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI in the contest.

"They pitched terrific," O'Connor said of Miami's staff. "We knew this coming in that they had really, really excellent pitching and we'd have to play great baseball and unfortunately, we couldn't match them but that's to their credit. They stepped up, they were aggressive and got some big hits to drive in runs and we didn't.”

The ACC Costal Division series continues on Saturday with the middle game scheduled for a 7 p.m. first pitch. UVa will have lefty Brian Gursky (5-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by righthander Karson Ligon (4-1).