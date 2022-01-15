VDOT working to improve safety on Rt. 522

By Ike Parrish

With multiple fatal accidents every year on Route 522 in Orange County, VDOT and law enforcement are working to improve safety for the dangerously linear stretch of Zachary Taylor Highway.

DMV crash data statistics show that there were three fatal crashes in 2021 as of August 31 and two fatal crashes in 2020 on Route 522 within Orange County. In all of Orange County there were five fatal crashes in 2021 (as of August 31) and seven fatal crashes in 2020. The numbers illustrate the hazardous nature of Route 522. The highway saw its highest concentration of accidents in 2021 at the intersections of Route 617, 636 and 629.

“I would say 522 and Route 20 are probably the two most dangerous roads in the county,” said Sheriff Mark Amos.

To enhance safety on Orange County’s portion of 522, VDOT made improvements to intersection of Route 522 and Route 636, River Road, near the county’s Culpeper border, earlier this year.

“We added pavement, improved the drainage and added pavement markings and that was to improve the geometry of the intersection to improve sight distance,” said VDOT Resident Engineer Alan Saunders.

VDOT plans also to make improvements to Route 522 intersections at Route 663, True Blue Road, north of Unionville, and Route 650, Independence Road, south of the Route 20-522 intersection.

“We plan to use county safety and operational improvement funds to try to open up the intersections,” Saunders said. “Unfortunately, all the vegetation, the trees and the fence lines, are all on private property. They’re off the right of way, so we have to have permission from the property owners to do that.”

Clearing vegetation around the fence lines would improve sight distance at both intersections, Saunders said.

While VDOT and law enforcement do what they can to ensure safety on roadways, Saunders urges the traveling public to take certain measures to reduce vehicle accidents.

“We need the traveling public to put their phones down, to wear their seatbelts and to adhere to the regulatory speed limits and until they begin to do that, overall, the safety isn’t going to significantly improve,” Saunders said.

Saunders said that the statistics show the key culprits in roadway accidents are speed, distracted driving and lack of seatbelts.

Statistics show that 10% of drivers do not wear seatbelts and that 50% of all fatalities in driving accidents are due to the driver or passenger not wearing a seatbelt, he said.

“It’s an alarming statistic because vehicles are safer than they’ve ever been, yet we continue to see this alarming trend in fatalities,” said Saunders.

Local law enforcement and state police monitor safety on Route 522 with regular patrols.

“State Police monitors Route 522 through routine patrols and selective enforcement,” said Division II public information officer for the Virginia State Police, Sgt. Brent Coffey. “Routine patrol is our day-to-day patrolling on Route 522 in Culpeper and Orange counties. Selective enforcement is when we receive special funding from the DMV to perform concentrated efforts in certain areas for certain violations of law, such as speeding and seatbelt violations.”

To increase safety, Sheriff Amos said local law enforcement runs radar for speeding vehicles as well as enforcing any traffic infraction on Orange County’s share of Route 522.

