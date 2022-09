VDOT lifts detour at U.S. 25 and Route 151

The traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 was lifted Tuesday evening, nearly two days ahead of schedule, according to officials from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Lou Hatter, VDOT spokesman, said traffic is back to the pre-detour pattern with movements through the intersection controlled by signals. The intersection location is shifted slightly to allow construction of the remaining part of the roundabout.

The planned four-day detour was necessary to reconstruct the intersection approach on Route 151 to meet the elevation of the new roundabout. Crews with the contractor, Curtis Contracting Inc. of West Point, Va., worked extended shifts to reestablish access through the intersection and remove the detours, Hatter said.

“Everyone on the project team was aware of the inconvenience the detour caused for drivers,” said Will Stowe, project engineer for the Virginia Department of Transportation, in a prepared statement. “Curtis worked as quickly and as safely as possible to finish the work and lift the detour routes.”

The roundabout project will replace the current signal-controlled intersection at U.S. 250 and Route 151. The location has a significant crash history and the roundabout is designed to improve safety and reduce congestion, particularly during high-volume travel times.

It will also correct deficiencies in the roadway alignment and manage vehicle speeds, both of which have been identified as contributing factors in some crashes.

The U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project is one of six improvements in a bundle within Albemarle County.

Projects include modifications to the Interstate 64 interchange at U.S. 29; improvements to the ramp on northbound U.S. 29 at the Fontaine Avenue exit; a connection from Rio Mills Road to Berkmar Drive; and a roundabout at Stony Point Road and Proffit Road. Those projects are all complete.

The remaining projects include the roundabout and the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 64 and U.S. 250 at Pantops, are scheduled for completion in February 2023.