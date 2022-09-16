Vandalism at UVa's Dawson's Row not a hate crime

The Office of African American Affairs (OAAA) and the University Police Department (UPD) came together to protect the identity of the Black female student who vandalized one of the OAAA buildings in the Dawson’s Row area of the University of Virginia last month.

Albemarle General District Court documents verify that UPD arrested an upperclassman UVa student, for the vandalism on September 3, although the arrest is not listed on the UPD crime log or safety alerts website.

The incident that left the Luther Porter Jackson Black Cultural Center, located at Dawson’s Row #3, with two broken windows quickly became a quiet investigation by the University Police Department (UPD), according to a UPD official.

According to a UPD officer involved in the case, the student broke into the building in search of a single document with information about a UVa faculty member.

“No one involved has said much of anything to me,” one UPD officer involved in the incident said.

In the only public correspondence about the vandalism, UPD shared a community alert with students on the date of the incident.

For nearly a month, the UPD community alert contained all of the public information about the vandalism, leaving some students with questions about the intent of the vandalism.

The OAAA building and the W.E.B. DuBois Tutorial Center are all located on Dawson’s Row, making it a primary gathering space for Black students.

The interim dean of OAAA sent an email to Black UVa students with updates about the vandalism on September 8, the same day UPD reported a hate crime because an unidentified suspect hung a noose on the Homer statue.

In the email, interim dean Dr. Michael Gerard Mason shares that the OAAA asked UPD to “handle the matter discretely so as not to interrupt the grand welcome planned for the incoming students in the Class of 2026.”

The lead officer on the vandalism case was unaware that Mason sent such an email to the students.

The email also confirms that UVa Facilities Management repaired the window on the day of the incident, just hours after the student broke the windows.

While UPD and the OAAA worked to keep the incident out of the public eye, other students speculated about the secrecy of the investigation and wondered whether the vandalism was a hate crime.

During the first UVa Black Student Alliance general body meeting after the hate crime on Homer and the email from Dean Mason, several students expressed frustration and distrust in the UPD’s quiet investigation.

“It was a hate crime and they’re just not saying that,” one student said. “They were so quick to tell us that the noose was a hate crime, but they want to be quiet about this one [at OAAA}.”

“It’s only my second year at this school and I’m already tired,” another student said.

When university security ambassadors found a noose on the Homer statue on the south Lawn at UVa, UPD quickly declared the incident a hate crime, according to the community alert released on the UPD website on September 8.

During a UVa Black Student Alliance (BSA) general body meeting earlier this week, several students, who asked not to be named, expressed frustration with inconsistencies in UPD’s response to two incidents that seemed to primarily harm Black students.