UVa's Douglass, Madden win medals at FINA Short Course World Championships

Virginia junior Kate Douglass won a gold medal as part of the 4x100 freestyle relay and UVa alum Paige Madden captured a bronze medal in the 200 freestyle on Thursday during the first day of the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Douglass swam the leadoff leg of the 4x100 freestyle relay, going 52.39 in the finals to give Team USA a great start as the relay team tied Canada for gold with a time of 3:28.52.

Madden earned the first medal of the competition for Team USA with her bronze in the 200-meter freestyle. She placed third in 1:53.01 after posting a qualifying time of 1:53.30 in prelims.

Virginia freshman Emma Weyant also took to the pool on Thursday, swimming the 400-meter individual medley. Weyant swam the fastest closing 50 in the prelims to narrowly make the final in the event, qualifying in 4:32.97.

In the final, the 400 IM Olympic silver medalist had the lead early and swam the second-fastest closing 50 as she took fourth in 4:27.45.

Virginia swimmers are scheduled to compete in several more events during the world championships. Douglass qualified in the 200-meter individual medley, while Madden still has the 400-meter freestyle and Weyant has the 400-meter and 800-meter freestyle events.