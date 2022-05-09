UVa women's softball opens against Florida State in ACC tourney

CHARLOTTESVILLE — An upgraded effort to fix a frustrating issue has translated to more victories and Virginia’s first appearance in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament since 2019.

The sixth-seeded Cavaliers (27-23, 13-11 ACC) are scheduled to square off with No. 3-seed Florida State (49-5, 19-5 ACC) on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh at Vartabedian Field on the Panthers’ campus.

“Defense is not the sexy part of the game,” sixth-year UVa coach Joanna Hardin said Monday. “Everyone wants to hit home runs and hit doubles, and that’s the fun part, but I’ve always been a believer that pitching and defense wins championships.”

Hardin said she’s placed a heavier premium on defense with her squad this season and even taken a larger role in coaching it this spring.

As a result, the Hoos have the best fielding percentage (.975) that they’ve ever had under Hardin and it’s a mark that is the second highest in the ACC and 17th highest nationally. In each of the previous four seasons, the Cavaliers’ end-of-year fielding percentage was 10th or worse in the league.

“Defense is a skill,” Hardin said. “It’s a skill you learn and you can develop, and our athletes have been really committed to that. And it was fun for me to step back from the pitching side a bit this year to really be invested in the defense. … But your kids have to buy into it. We dive at practice every day. We slide. We dive. We get after it, and we’ve had some bumps and bruises.”

And those many ground balls fielded or fly balls snagged behind the scenes were for the better. Hardin said UVa’s up-the-middle defense has progressed greatly since 2021.

Senior center fielder Bailey Winscott’s perfect 1.000 fielding percentage is tied for the best in the ACC. Sophomore catcher Leah Boggs’ 15 runners caught stealing are tied for the 10th most in the country, and senior second baseman Arizona Ritchie, according to Hardin, has been the Hoos’ top defender all season.

Ritchie has only two errors through the 50 games, boasts a .987 fielding percentage and has teamed with junior shortstop Katie Goldberg to provide the Cavaliers trusted middle-infield defense.

“She’s our gold glove,” Hardin said of Ritchie. “And I think with Goldberg … they have such a great mojo, but they’ve played together for so long and they went through the fire together and to be honest, they were not very good together in the beginning.

“They struggled,” Hardin continued. “We had a lot of errors and the fielding percentage was low. They didn’t make plays. They were nervous and they were playing defense to not screw up, and so to watch them grow up together, they’re athletic and they move well, but they have this really great craft and are really, really good together.”

The elevated glovework aided the pitching staff that Hardin had to back away from a bit, too, in order to emphasize defense. UVa’s 3.73 team ERA entering Thursday’s meeting with the Seminoles is down from the 4.05 staff ERA the Cavaliers had last year when they went 22-32 and finished 12th in the ACC while missing out on the conference tournament.

“There’s a direct correlation with the ERA and conference champion every year,” Hardin said, “and in the top three teams in every conference. Lowest ERA and the highest fielding percentage are typically in the top two or three, and so that’s been a goal of ours: to keep bringing our ERA down and eliminating walks and free passes helps with that, and then make our defense so unstoppable that our pitchers feel confident throwing into the zone.”

UVa has four pitchers – Mikayla Houge, Aly Rayle, Madison Harris and Mackenzie Wooten – with a 3.20 ERA or lower.

In the ACC, the only team better in the field than UVa is its tournament foe, Florida State. The Seminoles lead the country in fielding percentage, helping their pitchers navigate the opposition’s lineup from game to game.

Hardin and company were swept by FSU last month when the two sides met in Charlottesville for a three-game series. But that hasn’t deterred the coach and her club. If UVa beats FSU, it’d be the Cavaliers’ first win in the ACC tournament since 2011.

Hardin said her team has a shot if UVa’s pitchers can keep the ball in the ballpark and if its offense can have strong plate discipline.

“We came into the season with some goals,” Hardin said, “and we’ve been able to accomplish some of them. And one of them is still hanging in front of us this week, so I’m proud of the program and the athletes that have been here for three or four years and you know it’s been hard, a battle and we’ve grinded and I’m really, really happy for our graduates that we get to experience this.

“Covid impacted some of that and last year we didn’t even make the tournament, so to go from being 12th to sixth, it’s a testament to our athletes and the work they’ve done – not just in one year, but this is three, four years in the works – and it’s finally materialized for them.”