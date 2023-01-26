UVa to showcase new exhibit by immigrant artists on Friday

The University of Virginia’s Sound Justice Lab, Arts Council and Department of Art will help reveal a new exhibit titled “Aesthetics of Undocumentedness” on Friday and an all-day symposium at the Dome Room in the Rotunda at UVa on Saturday.

The UNDOC+Collective, an organization co-founded by UVa assistant art professor Federico Cuatlacuatl, will host the weekend event as a partner of the artist behind the exhibit. The exhibit was also created in partnership with the undocumented artist advocacy group CuratorLove as well as the Rasquache Residency and the Visible/Records Gallery.

“This group exhibition will be the launch of a national movement bringing together Undocu+/DACA artists leading other initiatives in ongoing group exhibitions, providing support for younger generations of Undocu+ artists, and working closely with other partners and institutions in addressing diversity, equity & inclusion as it relates to Undocu+ artists,” Cuatlacuatl said in a statement.

CuratorLove founder and CEO Erika Hirugami curated the exhibit, which featured work from artists across the country who were or continue to be undocumented migrants from around the world.

According to the advocacy group’s website, Hirugami is a first-generation Mexican immigrant who was formerly undocumented.

The two-day exhibit opening with begin on Friday at noon with a community spiritual cleansing followed by a magazine-making workshop. The exhibition reception will begin at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Hirugami will present at the keynote speaker of the symposium before artists featured in the exhibit and other undocumented and formerly undocumented sit for a Q&A panel.

The day will wrap with a 4:30 p.m. screening of COVER/AGE, a documentary that investigated the lack of healthcare access for undocumented immigrants in California through the eyes of two undocumented advocates.

“As an unprecedented and long overdue national initiative, this group exhibition and the related programming will help this group of artists come together for the first time and share invaluable artistic practices and experiences with UVA and our neighboring communities,” Cuatlacuatl said in a statement.